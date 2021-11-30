Network Rail appoints SNC-Lavalin for commercial rail services

The group will back operations in the Northwest and Central Region, which spans from London in the south through the midlands and the north-west of England. Credit: Kai Bossom on Unsplash.

Britain’s railway operator Network Rail has selected Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin Group to provide a range of commercial services.

SNC-Lavalin has been chosen under Network Rail’s $60.14m (£45m) Commercial Services Framework.

The group will back operations in the Northwest and Central Region, which spans from London in the south through the Midlands and the North West of England.

Representing 24% of the country’s railways, this region handles millions of passenger journeys across a network annually, including the West Coast Mainline.

SNC-Lavalin president CEO Ian L Edwards said: “We pride ourselves on offering unique end-to-end services across the whole life-cycle of assets, helping our clients maximise value from the very start to the very end of their projects.



“This contract is a great example of how we support major infrastructure owners maintain and develop assets, ensuring that the end-user benefits from our ability to engineer cost effective outcomes at every level of the process.”

SNC-Lavalin will offer various services to Network Rail, under a five-year framework agreement.

These services include claims management, pre-contract procurement management, post-contract commercial management, cost audit and assurance, strategic partnering as well as expanse planning / estimating.

Furthermore, SNC-Lavalin is involved in the East Coast Digital Programme, High Speed 2, East West Rail and Transport for London’s Lines Upgrade Programme.

With offices across the globe, SNC-Lavalin Group is a professional services and project management company.

Last week, Network Rail commenced a pilot project to integrate its traffic management system with Great Western Railway’s crew and stock resource management system.