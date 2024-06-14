The first ETS3 was celebrated as it left the factory in China. Credit: Xinhua via Sasac.gov.cn

The first deliveries of the third generation of CRRC EMU trainsets have arrived in Malaysia, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke. 

Recommended Buyer's Guides

The new ETS3 units rolled off the production line of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive in Hunan Province on 7 June and were delivered to Kuala Lumpur within a week. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

The upgraded trainsets are the third generation of Electric Train Service (ETS) locomotives and cars designed by CRRC specifically for the Malaysian market. The new trains will enter service on the 950km Gemas-Johor Baru Electric Double Track line. 

An engineer makes final checks before the EMU left the CRRC factory. Credit: Xinhua via Sasac.gov.cn

Although the first two trainsets have been built in Zhuzou, Loke said a further eight would be assembled in Malaysia. 

“It is also worth mentioning that significant efforts have been made to ensure local manufacturers have meaningful participation and benefits from the positive spillover by working with CRRC in Malaysia,” he said. 

See Also:

Loke told local media the new electrified project was going to plan and would be operational by August 2025. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

CRRC said the new units will “greatly increase passenger capacity” and modernise the Malaysian rail network. 

Railway Technology is not responsible for external video content.

The trains are made of 6 carriages and have capacity for up to 312 people. The EMUs will run at speeds of up to 160kmh. 

According to CRRC engineer Ren Zewen, the new design also has a larger battery system and will produce more power than previous iterations. 

Interior photos showed the passenger layout and dining car. Credit: Xinhua via Sasac.gov.cn

“The train is equipped with an intelligent driver assistance system, which can provide more economical driving strategies based on intelligent analysis of the line environment. The train’s collision and fire safety performance has reached an internationally advanced level,” the design and manufacturer company said. 

The EMUs are set to a metre-gauge, and appear to include a dining car in its specification. 