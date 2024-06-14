The first deliveries of the third generation of CRRC EMU trainsets have arrived in Malaysia, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
The new ETS3 units rolled off the production line of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive in Hunan Province on 7 June and were delivered to Kuala Lumpur within a week.
The upgraded trainsets are the third generation of Electric Train Service (ETS) locomotives and cars designed by CRRC specifically for the Malaysian market. The new trains will enter service on the 950km Gemas-Johor Baru Electric Double Track line.
Although the first two trainsets have been built in Zhuzou, Loke said a further eight would be assembled in Malaysia.
“It is also worth mentioning that significant efforts have been made to ensure local manufacturers have meaningful participation and benefits from the positive spillover by working with CRRC in Malaysia,” he said.
Loke told local media the new electrified project was going to plan and would be operational by August 2025.
CRRC said the new units will “greatly increase passenger capacity” and modernise the Malaysian rail network.
The trains are made of 6 carriages and have capacity for up to 312 people. The EMUs will run at speeds of up to 160kmh.
According to CRRC engineer Ren Zewen, the new design also has a larger battery system and will produce more power than previous iterations.
“The train is equipped with an intelligent driver assistance system, which can provide more economical driving strategies based on intelligent analysis of the line environment. The train’s collision and fire safety performance has reached an internationally advanced level,” the design and manufacturer company said.
The EMUs are set to a metre-gauge, and appear to include a dining car in its specification.