The HVAC systems will be integrated into sleeper and couchette coaches for the Federal Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ). Credit: Liebherr.

Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) has delivered the first batch of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to Stadler Rail Group.

These systems, designed and manufactured in China, will be integrated into sleeper and couchette coaches commissioned by the Federal Railways of Kazakhstan (KTZ).

Liebherr was contracted to supply 550 HVAC units over the next five years to Stadler’s subsidiary in Kazakhstan.

This contract represents Liebherr’s inaugural venture into the Kazakh railway sector and signifies a major step in its strategy to expand its “advanced” air-conditioning technology internationally, according to the company.

Liebherr Transportation Systems (China) engineering manager and Stadler Kazakhstan project lead engineer Lightman Lu said: “In this project we have successfully overcome technical challenges.

“Together with our customer Stadler we developed HVAC systems that can withstand reliably temperatures as low as -50 °C and harsh weather conditions in a desert-like environment.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Our advanced HVAC technology will enhance passenger comfort during long-distance journeys in Kazakhstan.”

This initiative aligns with Kazakhstan’s national railway modernisation efforts and aims to establish a new standard for railway HVAC performance in challenging climatic conditions.

In July 2024, Liebherr-Transportation Systems (Liebherr TS) unveiled a propane-based HVAC system, securing an order for 80 units from Stadler Polska.

Developed in partnership with TÜV Süd, this new system utilises propane as a natural refrigerant, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional gases.

Recently, Stadler selected technotrans to provide customised cooling systems for ten intercity trains designed to withstand the harsh desert conditions of the Middle East.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up