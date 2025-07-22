The new trains, approximately 179m long, will accommodate 313 passengers and conform to the latest European and international standards. Credit: technotrans.

Stadler has chosen technotrans to equip ten intercity trains with customised cooling systems, tailored for the demanding desert conditions of the Middle East.

Due to the high ambient temperatures in the Middle East, the usual passive cooling methods are unsuitable, prompting technotrans to create a robust, weight-optimised solution.

The contract, in the mid-single-digit million-euro range, includes an option for additional systems for ten more trains, with deliveries commencing in early 2026.

The new trains, approximately 179m long, will accommodate 313 passengers and conform to the latest European and international standards.

Stadler commercial project manager Tobias Arnold said: “We are impressed by the constructive and imaginative collaboration. Particularly during the tender phase, technotrans offered precisely targeted solutions to meet the challenges on site.”

technotrans has developed an active 50kW converter cooling system with a compressor refrigeration unit, crucial for maintaining train functionality and reliability in extreme temperatures.

It integrates converter cooling with the active cooling of diesel fuel and sensitive electronic components, ensuring resilience against the region’s high sand exposure and extreme temperatures.

The company’s thermal management expert conducted thorough in-house wear assessments and verification processes to lengthen the periods between maintenance and optimise the time the equipment is in use.

technotrans CEO Michael Finger said: “This is a pioneering project in our successful partnership with Stadler and another important milestone in the growing rail market.

“With this new solution, we are expanding our product portfolio beyond battery cooling and providing a powerful converter cooling system for advanced trains.”

In related news, Stadler recently introduced the RS ZERO at the Rail Business Days in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The RS ZERO will replace ageing diesel vehicles on non-electrified lines, promoting greener rail travel.

