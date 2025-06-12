The RS ZERO offers a green alternative to the ageing diesel vehicles serving the remaining lines. Credit: Stadler.

Stadler has unveiled the RS ZERO, a train designed for zero-emission transport, at the Rail Business Days in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

This fully decarbonised locomotive operates on both hydrogen and battery power and is expected to facilitate sustainable rail travel on Czech railways lacking electrification.

With only 35% of the Czech rail network currently electrified, the RS ZERO offers a green alternative to the ageing diesel vehicles serving the remaining lines.

The Czech Republic is the second country, following Germany, to witness the introduction of the RS ZERO.

Stadler supervisory board chairman Peter Spuhler said: “I truly believe that our RS ZERO can replace diesel vehicles, represents a compelling solution for modernising the fleet in the Czech Republic’s non-electrified routes.

“The RS ZERO is capable of CO 2 -emission-free operation with exceptional versatility, functioning on both electrified and non-electrified rail tracks. I am very pleased to present this vehicle in Ostrava today.”

The RS ZERO is the successor to the RS1 model and is designed with a fully decarbonised propulsion system suitable for non-electrified and partially electrified routes.

It is available in single or double-car units, seating up to 165 passengers, and is ideal for regional services with lower traffic demands, offering both low-emission and emission-free hybrid operation.

Furthermore, the RS ZERO boasts a range of up to 150km on a single battery charge and 800km using hydrogen propulsion system.

Stadler Prague supervisory board chairman Zdeněk Majer said: “The modernisation of rolling stock and railway lines is a key priority for both the Czech government and neighbouring countries. There is a clear need for sustainable solutions that increase financial efficiency and environmental protection.

“The RS ZERO embodies our commitment to the development of rail travel, providing comfort, efficiency and respect for nature – especially on non-electrified lines.”

In related news, Stadler has secured a contract valued at approximately SFr350m ($419.3m) with A-Train, the operator of the Arlanda Express in Sweden.

The deal includes the delivery of seven FLIRT trains and an option for an additional unit, along with a 15-year maintenance contract. A-Train plans to replace its fleet, which has been operational since 1999, by 2029.

