The new trains will begin operating between Arlanda Airport and Stockholm Central Station by the end of 2029. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has secured a contract worth around SFr350m ($419.3m) from A-Train, the operator of the Arlanda Express, to deliver seven FLIRT trains, with an option for an additional unit.

The agreement also includes a maintenance contract lasting 15 years.

A-Train is replacing its existing fleet, which has been in service since 1999, as it approaches the end of its operational life in 2029.

The new trains are set to operate on the route connecting Arlanda Airport and Stockholm Central Station in Sweden, from the end of 2029.

The production of these trains will take place at Stadler’s facility in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley, starting in late 2026.

A-Train CEO Magnus Zetterberg said: “With this investment, we continue to deliver top-class customer service to our travellers, with modern, quiet, and punctual trains.

“We see a clear increase in leisure travellers choosing to travel with Arlanda Express, and the increased capacity makes it possible to welcome even more.”

The FLIRT trains are designed to meet the specific requirements of A-Train, featuring an interior that reflects the Nordic style of the A-Train Lounge at Stockholm Central Station.

This design includes bright, open spaces and modern furnishings aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

The trains will offer various seating options, including lounge sofa seats for groups and designated areas for quieter journeys.

Measuring 165m in length, the new FLIRT trains are engineered to withstand Nordic weather conditions. They will increase seating capacity by more than 50%, accommodating 323 passengers.

The trains are equipped with features such as wheelchair accessibility, ample luggage storage, and a visible customer service counter.

These trains will have a maximum speed of 200km/h.

Stadler directors board chairman Peter Spuhler said: “The order shows once again how flexibly and individually our FLIRT can be adapted to specific customer requirements – whether in terms of technology or design.

“We are delighted that A-Train AB has placed its trust in us and look forward to supplying vehicles for the prestigious Arlanda Express line for the first time.”

Recently, Stadler won a €100m ($113.6m) contract from the Slovak state-owned passenger train company Zeleznicna spolocnost Slovensko (ZSSK) to supply four KISS double-decker trains.

