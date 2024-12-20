Hitachi Rail has deployed digital signalling and telecommunications systems for Türkiye’s high-speed rail network.
The upgrades, on key segments between Ankara and Istanbul, as well as Ankara and Sivas, are set to boost the country’s rail connectivity and capacity.
Hitachi Rail’s signalling and telecommunications are set to improve both the capacity and maximum speed of the Ankara-Istanbul high-speed line, which was completed in 2014.
The project involves the installation of European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 signalling on the Geyve-Doğançay section and ETCS Level 2 on the Köseköy–Eskişehir section, alongside an upgraded interlocking system.
These technological solutions are integral to the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), which brings Türkiye’s rail standards in line with European protocols.
Hitachi Rail Turkey Spain and Greece country director Carlos Mezquita said: “This expansion not only benefits passengers with increased frequencies and improved service but also supports national and regional connectivity, aligning with Türkiye’s ambitions to become a rail transit hub connecting Europe and the Middle East.”
Furthermore, Hitachi Rail is working on the 160km Kayas-Yerkoy section of the Ankara-Sivas high-speed line.
Said to be the second-longest in Türkiye, this line significantly cuts travel time from 12 hours to two hours, with trains reaching speeds of up to 250km per hour.
For this section, the company has installed electronic interlockings, centralised traffic control, ETCS Levels 1 and 2, and trackside signalling.
These systems allow for closer train operation intervals, maximising track usage and facilitating faster, more efficient journeys.
The Ankara-Sivas line is a key part of the Edirne-Kars rail corridor, which aims to bridge Europe and the Middle East.
Hitachi Rail’s involvement with Turkish State Railways (TCDD) includes modernising various segments such as the Elmadag and Kirikkale interlockings, and software updates, among others.
Last month, Hitachi Rail partnered with Canada’s Invest Ontario on an investment of more than C$100m ($71.5m) to improve its Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology.
In the same month, Hitachi Rail received contracts to implement ETCS digital signalling on two railway lines in Thailand.
In March 2024, Turkish rolling stock manufacturer Türasaş secured a contract from TCDD for 95 locomotives.