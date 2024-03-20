The Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu was shown the driving position in the new locomotives. Credit: Turasas.

Turkish rolling stock manufacturer Türasaş has signed a contract with Türkiye’s national rail provider TCDD for 95 locomotives.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu witnessed the signing ceremony at TCDD’s recently opened Sivas bogie factory in central Türkiye, and told local media the deal was part of the nation’s industrial strategy.

“This century will be a period in which our country will mark world history with the vision of ‘A Turkey with a strong industry and a national technology’,” he said.

The new deal provides for 95 locomotives, which will be dual-use for both passenger and freight services. All the trains are Eskişehir 5000 Electric Mainline Locomotive units, also known as E5000. It is named for its 5000 KW power supply and can reach 140km/h.

The minister also lauded the innovation in the Turkish rolling stock industry development.

“The first domestically designed vehicle body, the first bogie and the first Train Control and Management System for mainline locomotives were implemented with this project.

“Moreover, all the main components developed for the Eskişehir-5000 locomotive are products with critical technology that can be exported as separate products. “These products can be used in existing locomotives within TCDD Transportation, both as spare parts and for their modernization,” he said.

Alongside the contract finalisation, an update was given on the development of Türkiye’s high-speed rail project.

“We have reached the final stage of the design work on the National Electric High-Speed ​​Train Set Project, which has a speed of 225km/h,” Uraloğlu said.

“We plan to complete the prototype production this year. Our National Suburban Train Set Prototype vehicle production efforts continue,” he said.