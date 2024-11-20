Hitachi Rail has secured contracts to implement European Train Control System (ETCS) digital signalling on two railway lines in Thailand.
Both contracts were finalised with South Korean firm LS Electric, which is tasked with the signalling and telecommunications work for these lines.
The projects are integral to Thailand’s double-track development programme, which seeks to boost intercity connections by safely increasing line speeds.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is spearheading the initiative by adding a second track, modernising stations, and updating signalling and telecommunication systems.
The new contracts are part of the programme’s second phase.
The ETCS Level 1 system will be installed on the Northeast Line from Nong Waeng Rai to Nong Phok and on the North Line from Den Chai to Ngao across a combined distance of 780.7km. It will also be installed onboard three vehicles.
The system will enhance the safety of rail travel by facilitating track-to-train communication, enabling improved monitoring of train movements and adherence to speed limits.
Hitachi Rail Mainline Signalling vice president Hannes Boyer said: “We are proud to continue enhancing safety on Thailand’s rail network.
“From solution design and equipment supply to installation support, testing, and commissioning, our experts deliver a proven solution for both passengers and freight, which is installed on over 26,000km of mainline railway signalling systems around the world.”
Hitachi Rail is also involved in the first phase of Thailand’s nationwide rail expansion, covering seven routes.
Last month, Hitachi Rail was selected as the master systems integrator for Etihad Rail’s new Passenger Stations, launching the UAE’s first passenger rail service.
The service will link 11 cities across the UAE and is a crucial part of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway network.