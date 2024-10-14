Hitachi Rail is set to serve as the master systems integrator for Etihad Rail’s upcoming Passenger Stations, marking the introduction of the UAE’s first passenger rail service.
The service will connect 11 cities across the UAE and is a key component of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway network.
The contract entails Hitachi Rail installing advanced telecommunication systems, including communication, supervision, and cybersecurity solutions.
These systems will be integrated into the existing control centres that manage freight operations, demonstrating Hitachi Rail’s capability in handling complex brownfield projects.
The project aims to enhance station management, bolster passenger safety, and enable smooth travel between the UAE’s emirates and major cities.
By reducing travel times, Etihad Rail will support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, targeting a 21% annual reduction in CO2 emissions from the road transport sector.
With the passenger service expected to be operational by 2030, Etihad Rail anticipates transporting up to 36.5 million passengers annually.
Hitachi Rail will employ artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its integrated communication and supervision digital platform to infuse the network with cutting-edge innovations.
Hitachi Rail UAE managing director Lotfi Amar said: “Hitachi Rail is fully committed to delivering the Etihad Rail Passenger Stations project in alignment with the vision of Etihad Rail. We aim to build a strong partnership that fosters trust and collaboration, ensuring we become the go-to choice for future developments in the region.”
The company also signed a technology MoU has been signed with Etihad Rail to jointly create innovative digital solutions.
Furthermore, Hitachi Rail will provide its advanced Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solution for the 900 km Etihad Rail network.
This integrated digital platform will offer passengers a unified access point for Etihad Rail services, encompassing ticket booking, journey management, and payment processes.
Etihad Rail Mobility CEO Nicolas Petrovic said: “This partnership with Hitachi Rail marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise passenger transport in the UAE. By integrating cutting-edge communication and cybersecurity systems, we are not only enhancing the travel experience but also aligning with our commitment to sustainability.”
In September this year, Hitachi Rail revealed its new “AI solution” in partnership with NVIDIA.