Hitachi Rail has been appointed master systems integrator for Etihad Rail’s future passenger stations in the UAE National Railway Network. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail is set to serve as the master systems integrator for Etihad Rail’s upcoming Passenger Stations, marking the introduction of the UAE’s first passenger rail service.

The service will connect 11 cities across the UAE and is a key component of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway network.

The contract entails Hitachi Rail installing advanced telecommunication systems, including communication, supervision, and cybersecurity solutions.

These systems will be integrated into the existing control centres that manage freight operations, demonstrating Hitachi Rail’s capability in handling complex brownfield projects.

The project aims to enhance station management, bolster passenger safety, and enable smooth travel between the UAE’s emirates and major cities.

By reducing travel times, Etihad Rail will support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, targeting a 21% annual reduction in CO2 emissions from the road transport sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

With the passenger service expected to be operational by 2030, Etihad Rail anticipates transporting up to 36.5 million passengers annually.

Hitachi Rail will employ artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its integrated communication and supervision digital platform to infuse the network with cutting-edge innovations.

Hitachi Rail UAE managing director Lotfi Amar said: “Hitachi Rail is fully committed to delivering the Etihad Rail Passenger Stations project in alignment with the vision of Etihad Rail. We aim to build a strong partnership that fosters trust and collaboration, ensuring we become the go-to choice for future developments in the region.”

The company also signed a technology MoU has been signed with Etihad Rail to jointly create innovative digital solutions.

Furthermore, Hitachi Rail will provide its advanced Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solution for the 900 km Etihad Rail network.

This integrated digital platform will offer passengers a unified access point for Etihad Rail services, encompassing ticket booking, journey management, and payment processes.

Etihad Rail Mobility CEO Nicolas Petrovic said: “This partnership with Hitachi Rail marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise passenger transport in the UAE. By integrating cutting-edge communication and cybersecurity systems, we are not only enhancing the travel experience but also aligning with our commitment to sustainability.”

In September this year, Hitachi Rail revealed its new “AI solution” in partnership with NVIDIA.