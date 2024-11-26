Rollingstock manufacturer Hitachi Rail has partnered with Canada’s Invest Ontario in an investment exceeding C$100m ($71.5m) to improve its Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology.
This initiative aims to develop the next generation of Hitachi Rail’s CBTC system, SelTrac (G9), integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G communications, and cloud computing.
The next-generation technology is planned to be deployed by urban rail operators within Canada as well as globally. It will offer lower costs, reduce carbon footprint and improve passenger experience for rail operators.
SelTrac is claimed to the world’s inaugural moving block CBTC system and is currently operational in more than 100 lines across 40 major cities, including Ottawa’s O-Train.
Hitachi Rail Urban Rail Signalling managing director Ziad Rizk said: “The over $100m investment in the next generation of our world-leading SelTrac technology is hugely exciting – and we are grateful to the Government of Ontario and Invest Ontario for their support.
“By integrating AI, 5G, edge and cloud computing, our system will allow urban rail transportation operators around the globe to improve passenger journeys and operate more efficiently.”
In support of Hitachi Rail’s investment, the Ontario government is contributing C$4.5m ($3.22m) through the Invest Ontario Fund.
Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli said: “Through Invest Ontario, we are proud to support Hitachi Rail’s expansion in Toronto and thank them for choosing our province as the ideal place for their continued growth and success.”
The investment will lead to the expansion of Hitachi Rail’s workforce in Toronto, Ontario, with the creation of 100 new jobs and the retention of 1,000 skilled positions at its York Mills office.
The York Mills office is Hitachi Rail’s engineering centre of excellence, featuring advanced facilities such as laboratories, testing areas, and simulation environments.
This expansion is part of the company’s increasing footprint in Canada, which includes approximately 1,200 employees working on transit projects in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and Ottawa.
Recently, Hitachi Rail was awarded contracts to deploy European Train Control System (ETCS) digital signalling on two railway lines in Thailand.
The contracts were finalised in partnership with South Korea’s LS Electric, responsible for the signalling and telecommunications work.