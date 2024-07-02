DP World’s London Gateway port and logistics centre has expanded its rail capacity by 50% after adding two new Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes.
The £12m cranes are set to come online in mid-August and will also increase box handling capacity by 75% as part of DP World’s wider push towards rail for the movement of cargo from its ports.
Agha Ahsan, vice president of port operations at London Gateway, said the expansion of rail capacity at the site would allow DP World’s customers to stay competitive on carbon emissions.
He said: “After the disruption in supply routes in recent years, shipping lines and cargo owners are constantly looking for new capacity and sustainable solutions and we are delighted that the increased rail capacity at London Gateway will help us deliver on both fronts.”
The cranes were manufactured by ZPMC and have a lifting capacity of 41 tonnes, they are also fitted with modern control systems to improve operational efficiency and safety.
UAE-based DP World has been investing significantly into London Gateway in recent years and the new RMG cranes are part of the development of the port’s fourth berth, which DP claims will be the first all-electric berth in the world when it opens later this year.
The port has also been focussing on environmental initiatives and recently marked the removal of all fossil fuels from its operations after switching fossil diesel with Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil at all of its terminals.