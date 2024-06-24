US railroad company BNSF has begun development of a 4,321-acre rail facility and logistics hub in Phoenix, Arizona, to support freight transportation in the south-west region.
The significant hub in Maricopa County will contain three interrelated sections: A 1,770-acre intermodal facility, a 1,420-acre logistics park and a 1,131-acre logistics centre.
Jon Gabriel, BNSF’s vice-president of service design, said: “As BNSF and the customers we serve adapt to shifting marketplace needs, evolving supply chains and significant technological advancements, we identified a need for additional rail capacity in the Phoenix metro area.”
Services available at the site will include a transfer hub for rail shipments, warehouse and distribution facilities, and storage centres directly served by rail links.
In addition to improving the local rail network for easier freight transportation, BNSF said it also hoped the hub would reduce trucking distances in the region by providing an intermodal centre, therefore reducing emissions from road transportation.
The Phoenix area has seen a significant amount of rail investment in recent years, with Union Pacific also announcing upgrades to its infrastructure in the area as part of its 2024 capital plan.
Gabriel said: “Arizona is an important region to expand and advance our intermodal network capacity. This is a long-term investment and commitment to our customers and consumers in Arizona and beyond.”