Brightline West is one of the biggest railway construction projects to break ground in 2024. Credit: Brightline

According to the GlobalData project database, 205 rail construction projects broke ground in 2024, with a combined cost of $389.32bn. This is a notable decrease the same as the number of railway projects that entered the execution phase in 2023 (250), but the capital expenditure has increased 56% compared to the 2023 figure of $250bn.

In previous years Asia has dominated the list of rail construction projects, and the last year has followed the trend with 43% of all railway projects to break ground in 2024 located in the continent. Europe is close behind, however, with around 40% of projects located on the continent.

The most common type of rail construction project to break ground over the last year was mass rapid transit or metro projects. Over a quarter (26%) of all railway construction projects across the globe were mass rapid transit or metro projects, costing a total of over $279.07bn. High-Speed Rail projects are a close second – 43 (21.2%) of all projects to break ground last year were High-Speed Rail projects, cumulating $319.24bn investment.

Asia has dominated the top spots in the ten most expensive projects over recent years, but in 2024 it shared that title with the Americas – China and the US feature four times each in the top ten list. Whereas the trend previously has been for big Mass Rapid Transit projects, in 2024 the majority of the top rail construction projects were High-Speed Rail.

So, here are the 10 most expensive rail construction projects to break ground in 2024, according to the GlobalData construction projects database.

10. Zhangzhou–Shantou High-Speed Railway, China: $5.65bn

The Southeast Coastal Railway Fujian Company is constructing a High-Speed Railway line from Zhangzhou to Shantou in Guangdong Province, China. The project aims to improve railway infrastructure to reduce travel time and distance in the region by acting as a faster parallel corridor to the existing mixed passenger/freight Xiamen–Shenzhen railway.

The project involves the construction of a 176km High-Speed Railway with a design speed of 350km/h, seven stations, platforms, bridges, tunnels, administrative facilities, the installation of signal and safety systems, and the laying of railway tracks.

The project will be developed in multiple sections. The Guangdong Section is 48.83km and Fujian Section is 127.45km. Construction commenced on the project in February 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2028.

9. BART Silicon Valley Rail Extension (Phase 2), US: $6.8bn

The Santa Clara County Valley Transportation Authority is extending the existing Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system to San Jose, Milpitas, and Santa Clara in California, US.

The project will extend service from the Berryessa Transit Center to proposed underground stations at 28th Street/Little Portugal, Downtown San Jose, and Diridon Station, with the end of service at the proposed ground station in Santa Clara.

Phase 2 of the project comprises the construction of a 9.7km railway line with four new stations and includes an 8km single-bore tunnel through downtown San Jose.

The project involves the construction of shafts, sewer systems, control rooms and escape tunnels.

It also includes the installation of ventilation systems, fire fighting equipment, traffic signals, LED lighting facilities, and CCTV cameras. Construction began in September 2024 and is expected to be completed in Q4 2037.

8. Lagos–Calabar Railway Line, Nigeria: $7.82bn

The Nigerian Federal Ministry of Transport is undertaking the construction of a new railway connecting the capital Lagos to the port city of Calabar in southern Nigeria. The project is also known as West-East Coastal Rail Line

The project, which will adopt Chinese technological standards, is a part of a 25-year railway development plan as a part of the Vision 20:2020 economic emancipation effort. The plan focuses on connecting major cities in Nigeria with standard double-gauge railways.

The project involves the construction of a 1,402km railway line. It includes the construction of railway platforms, 22 stations including ancillary facilities, level crossings, and administrative spaces. It also includes the installation of safety systems, electrical systems, lighting systems, signalling systems; and the laying of electricity lines.

The project is planned to be developed in two phases. The first phase will run between Calabar and Port Harcourt; while the second phase will run between Port Harcourt and Lagos via Onitsha.

Originally announced in September 2012, the project was put on hold after a decade of planning in 2023 due to financial issues. Construction work began towards the end of 2024, with the China Railway Construction Corporation working as the main contractor, and is estimated to be completed by 2028.

7. West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor, US: $8.5bn

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA), Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) and Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) are undertaking the construction of a new Light Rail Transit (LRT) corridor in California, US.

The West Santa Ana Branch (WSAB) will connect southeast Los Angeles County to downtown Los Angeles, serving Los Angeles, the Florence-Graham community, Vernon, Huntington Park, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Cerritos, and Artesia.

The project involves the construction of a 31km LRT corridor. It includes the construction of an aerial structure over the Interstate 10 Santa Monica Freeway, five new aerial grade separations, 12 stations, access roads and parking facilities, the development of five park and ride facilities; and the installation of elevators, safety, and security systems.

The project, also known as Southeast Gateway Line, is a part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. LACMTA broke ground on the Early Phase of Southeast Gateway Light Rail in October 2024, and the full project is expected to be finished by 2036.

6. Weifang–Suqian High-Speed Railway (Shandong Section), China: $8.85bn

The Jinbao Railway Company is constructing the Shandong Section of the Weifang–Suqian High-Speed Railway line in Shandong Province, China. The project aims to reduce travel times and support the region’s economic development.

The Shandong Section involves the construction of a 324.94km High-Speed Railway line with a design speed of 350km/h. It includes constructing stations, bridges, tunnels, control rooms, and waiting rooms. It also involves the installation of a traffic control system, signalling systems, communication networks, and interlocking systems.

China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group has been appointed as the main contractor. Construction work began in May 2024 and the Shandong Section has an estimated completion of sometime in Q4 2027.

5. Hefei–Wuhan High-Speed Railway, China: $11.28

The Yangtze River Coastal Railway Group Anhui Company is constructing a High-Speed Railway from Hefei to Wuhan, the capitals of Chinese provences Anhui and Hubei respectively. The project aims to improve railway infrastructure to reduce travel time and distance in the region.

The project involves the construction of a 360km High-Speed Railway with a design speed of 350km/h, eight stations, platforms, bridges, tunnels, administrative facilities, and the installation of signal and safety systems.

The project is being developed in two sections. The Hubei Section includes a 163km line and the Anhui section a 166km line. Construction began on the project in January 2024 and is expected to be completed by 30th June 2028.

4. Nevada High-Speed Rail Corridor, US: $12bn

Brightline West, a High-Speed Railway corridor is being developed between Las Vegas, Nevada, and Los Angeles, California in the US. It is being built primarily within or adjacent to the I-15 freeway and it’s hoped that the line will remove 30,00,000 passenger vehicles from roads per year.

The project was identified as a strategic plan in the Southern California Association of Government’s 2035 Regional Transportation Plan. XpressWest strategically selected Victorville, California as the optimal location for the initial Southern California Station. It is located within a 30 to 45-minute drive of roughly 4-5 million people who live in the Inland Empire and eastern Los Angeles County.

The line, previously known as XpressWest, will utilise fully electric, next-generation rolling stock capable of speeds over 240km/h that will transport passengers from Victorville in California to Las Vegas in 80 minutes – with non-stop service every 20 minutes during peak times and up to every 12 minutes as demand requires. XpressWest, a private company formerly called DesertXpress Enterprises, was acquired by Brightline in September 2018.

The project involves the construction of a 350.83km double-track High-Speed Railway line between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. It includes the construction of four stations, platforms, bridges, train yards, and parking facilities; as well as the installation of equipment, elevators, and safety and security systems. The project also includes the construction of an 18,580m2 Vehicle Maintenance Facility building located on 96.31ha of land in Sloan, Nevada.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in April 2024, marking the start of construction work, which is estimated to be completed in Q2 2028.

3. Shanghai Metro Line 19, China: $13.14bn

The Shanghai Shentong Metro Group (SSMG) is constructing a new metro line in Shanghai, China. The objective of the project is to ease car congestion along Pudong South Road, as well as reduce crowding on the southern part of line 8 and the northern sections of lines 1 and 3 in the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub.

The project involves the construction of a new 46.2km line, Metro Line 19, between Hongjian Road Station and Baoyang Road Station. The project involves the building of 34 stations, platforms, a depot, administrative facilities, control rooms, parking spaces; and the installation of signalling, lighting and safety systems.

Construction activities are being undertaken by China Railway 11th Bureau Group, China Railway 19th Bureau Group, and China Railway 24th Bureau Group. Work on the project broke ground in May 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

2. Southeast High-Speed Rail Corridor, US: $16bn

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is building the Southeast High-Speed Railway (SEHSR) corridor in North Carolina, US.

The project aims to reduce the travel time from Washington DC south through Richmond and Petersburg in Virginia, to Raleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina, link the major cities with a common mode of transportation, and connect with the existing high-speed rail corridor from Washington DC to Boston.

It will increase service frequency and reliability, reduce travel times, and improve safety by adding double track, passing sidings, and constructing bridges that separate the highway from the railway. These track improvements would lay the foundation to deploy trains at top speeds of up to 177km/h on the nearly 805km long corridor between Charlotte and Washington DC.

The project involves the construction of a high-speed rail corridor, executed in multiple sections. The major sections of SESHR are Washington DC to Charlotte NC, Richmond to Hampton Roads, Charlotte Atlanta to Jacksonville, and Raleigh Columbia to Jacksonville. The project includes the construction of a new railway station, 100 bridges, the installation of signalling systems, and the laying of 450km of rail tracks and transmission lines.

Construction commenced on the project in Q3 2024 and is estimated to be completed by the end of 2026.

1. Moscow–Saint Petersburg High-Speed Railway, Russia: $24.25bn

The Russian Railways (RZD) is building a High-Speed Railway connecting Moscow and Saint Petersburg in Russia. The purpose of the project is to increase transport efficiency and reduce transport time and cost between the two largest cities in Russia. The line will carry as many as 14 million people per year and cover the distance in 2.5 hours, with a maximum speed of 400km/h.

The project involves the construction of a 680km high-speed railroad between Moscow and Saint Petersburg. It includes the construction of four stations – Leningradsky, Rizhskaya, Petrovsko-Razumovskaya, and Kryukovo – tunnels, platforms and viaducts, and the installation of signalling systems and power facilities.

The project will be developed through a public-private partnership, established to finance, build, and manage the line. An in-house division of RZD undertook the design and survey work along with Lengiprotrans. Construction work began in March 2024 and is expected to be finished by Q2 2028.