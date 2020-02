Swiss train manufacturer Stadler secured a €313m ($349m) contract from Hungarian state-owned passenger operator MÁV-START for 21 additional KISS electrical multiple unit trains and a $112m maintenance contract from the US transit agency Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

MÁV-START and Stadler signed a framework agreement in April 2017 for a total of 40 double-deckers. The first contract, for 11 units, was signed in August 2017, while the second contract for an additional eight trains was signed in December 2018. The deal is the third contract awarded to Stadler.

According to the delivery schedule of the contract, the 40th unit will be delivered by the end of 2022.

The Indian Ministry of Railways revealed its plans to install internet protocol (IP) based video surveillance system (VSS) at railway stations to improve safety.

It is installing the systems in waiting areas, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrances and exits, platforms, foot-over bridges, and booking offices.



The Railway Board approved the installation of the system in 983 stations across India using Nirbhaya funding.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom received a €755m contract from Avanti West Coast to maintain and overhaul the 56 electric Pendolino trains on the West Coast Mainline.

The seven-year contract includes €150m for the upgrade and maintenance of the Alstom-built vehicles until 2026.

The Avanti West Coast franchise began operations on 8 December. First Trenitalia announced the name of the franchise in November last year.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) planned to trial using drones to inspect the Dubai Metro tunnels on the Red and Green Lines.

The tunnels on both the lines span a length of over 14km.

Drones are capable of offering a quick and precise inspection of the asset condition. It expects drone use cut down inspection time, improve the accessibility of difficult spots and offer highly accurate reports regarding the tunnels’ condition.

Finnish technology company Teleste received a contract from Alstom to supply information displays for Canada’s Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail transit stations.

Alstom will receive a total of 284 ETL certified indoor and outdoor TFT LCD displays within the next three years.

The REM Montreal light-rail transit system is one of the world’s biggest automated transport networks.

British transport operator South Western Railway (SWR) reintroduced four refurbished Class 442 trains on London-Portsmouth and London-Poole routes.

The ten-car trains have been operating on the London-Portsmouth and London-Poole routes since the start of the year. Class 442 trains offer a ‘2+2 seating’ to the passengers along with modern facilities.

The trains feature refurbished interiors such as quality Axminster carpets, at-seat power, and real-time passenger information displays. First-class offers new leather seats and tables.

BST, a Chinese joint venture (JV) led by Bombardier Transportation, secured $357m contract from China State Railway Group.

The contract covers the maintenance of 656 high-speed train cars or 71 trains. The company previously manufactured these trains to support China’s high-speed rail network.

BST now provides maintenance service for CRH1A-A, CRH1A, CRH1B, CRH1E and CRH380D at varying levels. It expects to complete by the end of the year.

A consortium consisting of Sacyr Infrastructures and Engineering started work on the green line of the São Paulo metro in Brazil.

The consortium, which also includes Galvâo Engenharia and SA Paulista, said that the project has a budget of €443.2m.

It expects the project to take 69 months to complete and that it will benefit around 300,000 commuters.

UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps announced that the government will operate the Northern rail franchise from 1 March.

Earlier in January, Shapps stated that Northern Rail was in financial trouble and could collapse within months.

The operations of the Northern services will transfer to DfT OLR Holdings (DOHL) subsidiary Northern Trains Limited from Arriva Rail North.

Škoda Transportation signed a CZK8bn ($349.1m) contract to deliver 45 six-car metro trains for Warsaw, the capital city of Poland.

Other companies that competed for the contract included the current fleet supplier, a Siemens-NEWAG consortium, as well as Stadler, Alstom and CAF.

The company announced it won the contract on 10 October. The contract includes the delivery of the initial 37 trains, with an option for eight more.