Swiss train manufacturer Stadler has secured a €313m ($349m) contract from Hungarian state-owned passenger operator MÁV-START for 21 additional KISS electrical multiple unit trains and a $112m maintenance contract from the US transit agency Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

MÁV-START and Stadler signed a framework agreement in April 2017 for a total of 40 double-deckers. The first contract was for 11 units was signed in August 2017 while the second contract for an additional eight trains was signed in December 2018. The latest deal is the third contract awarded to Stadler.

According to the delivery schedule of the contract, the 40th unit will be delivered by the end of 2022.

The 155.88m-long, 2.8m-wide and 4.6m-high multiple units will feature six coaches and can accommodate 600 passengers.

The deal with DART includes maintenance services for Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) vehicles and the equipment maintenance facility (EMF).



This is the first maintenance contract for Stadler in the US.

This adds to the contract that Stadler secured in June 2019 to build the vehicles and design the facility. The FLIRT vehicles and EMF will operate DART’s Cotton Belt Regional Rail Silver Line Project.

The new contract covers vehicle maintenance over a 15-year period of the eight DMU FLIRT vehicles and EMF maintenance services. It also includes two options to modify the trains to equip them with luggage racks, bicycle stands, and wheel skirts.

Stadler said that this is the last element of a complete package of turnkey vehicles and maintenance services for DART.

DART included the vehicles, the design of the EMF in Irving, Texas, and the maintenance services in a single contract.

DART growth/regional development EVP Tim McKay said: “Stadler has been a trusted partner and adviser as we develop the future 26-mile DART Silver Line project.

“Stadler and DART share a focus on innovation and quality that ensures our customers will have a safe and dependable ride.”