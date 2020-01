Finnish technology company Teleste has received a contract from Alstom to supply information displays for Canada’s Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail transit stations.

Alstom will receive a total of 284 ETL certified indoor and outdoor TFT LCD displays within the next three years.

The REM Montreal light-rail transit system is one of the world’s biggest automated transport networks.

With 67km of track and 26 stations, the network will connect downtown Montreal to the South Shore, the North Shore, the West Island and Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

The TFT LCD display technologies by Teleste will enable authorities to share information from different data sources and display them at stations, platforms, and various entrances.



The company says that its displays will offer good visibility. Teleste will equip them with automatic brightness control and low reflection, making them suitable for both outdoor and indoor placement.

In keeping with weather conditions in Montreal, the displays will be resistant to snow, dust and rain. They can also operate in low temperatures.

Teleste Sales Director Cyrille Bordes said: “As today’s passengers expect to navigate through the city-wide public transport networks smoothly and safely, the relevant travel information needs to be available and clearly displayed at every step of their journey.

“In addition to excellent travel experience, seamless delivery of information is needed to manage the strong growth in passenger traffic that we see taking place worldwide today.

“We are pleased to work with Alstom to ensure the high availability of passenger information within the REM transit system, and are confident that our display technologies will help provide an easier journey for the users of the Greater Montreal public transport network.”

Last year, Groupe des partenaires pour la mobilité des Montréalais (Groupe PMM), a consortium led by Alstom, unveiled the design of the REM train.