The Indian Ministry of Railways has revealed its plans to install internet protocol (IP) based video surveillance system (VSS) at railway stations to improve safety.

It will install the systems in waiting areas, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrances and exits, platforms, foot over bridges, and booking offices.

The Railway Board approved the installation of the system in 983 stations across India using Nirbhaya funding.

The Indian Government has allocated Rs2.5bn ($34.8m) to Indian Railways for the installation of video surveillance systems.

Miniratna public sector undertaking (PSU) RailTel will install the IP-based VSS under the Ministry of Railways. The system includes video analytics and a facial recognition system.



Indian Railways will use four types of full HD cameras to improve coverage and offer better images. It will fit indoor areas with dome cameras and platforms with bullet cameras.

It will also fit pan-tilt-zoom cameras in parking areas and ultra HD-4K cameras at crucial locations.

CCTV cameras will show their live feeds in the control rooms of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on multiple screens for monitoring purposes.

The Ministry stated that HD camera and 4K cameras will record 1TB of data and 4TB data respectively per month. It will store the data for a month to allow playback in case of analysis and investigations.

RailTel chairman and managing director Puneet Chawla said that the company has installed systems at 81 stations so far. The Ministry of Railways plans to install systems in 200 stations across India in phase one of the project.

Nirbhaya funding aims to improve the safety of women across India and are provided to different organisations and NGOs.

Last year, Indian Railways received an allocation of Rs658.37bn ($9.62bn) in the union budget, compared to Rs550.88bn ($8.05bn) in 2018.