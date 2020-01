British transport operator South Western Railway (SWR) has reintroduced four refurbished Class 442 trains on London-Portsmouth and London-Poole routes.

The 10-car trains have been operating on the London-Portsmouth and London-Poole routes since the start of the year. Class 442 trains offer a ‘2+2 seating’ to the passengers along with modern facilities.

The trains feature refurbished interiors such as quality Axminster carpets, at-seat power, and real-time passenger information displays. First-class offers new leather seats and tables.

The trains are also installed with LED lighting and Wi-Fi is also available.

They also feature universally accessible toilets and seating facilities for people with disabilities.



SWR Engineering director Neil Drury said: “We’re proud of the fact the works have been undertaken at Eastleigh and Bournemouth depots. This has meant investment in local facilities across the South Western network, helping to boost the economy and secures jobs for people living in the communities we serve.

“We will look to introduce all of the Class 442s in the fleet back into service as soon as possible.”

In October, SWR selected Infor’s asset management software to enhance control, visibility, and compliance of its rolling stock.

SWR will use the Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) platform to consolidate and modernise its maintenance processes.

In 2018, Network Rail opened the former Eurostar terminal at Waterloo station as a part of its £800m project to bolster the South Western Railway network.

SWR introduced the first refurbished and reconfigured Class 444 train into passenger service in November 2018.

The complete interior reconfiguration of the Desiro fleet forms part of SWR’s £50m upgrade programme. The programme aims to improve the travel experience of passengers.