A consortium consisting of Sacyr Infrastructures and Engineering has started work on the green line of the São Paulo metro in Brazil.

The consortium, which also includes Galvâo Engenharia and SA Paulista, said that the project has a budget of €443.2m.

It expects the project to take 69 months to complete and that it will benefit around 300,000 commuters.

Also known as lot one of line two, the rail line will span over 7.3km and connect Vila Prudente and Dutra.

São Paulo Governor João Doria and the Secretary of Metropolitan Transport Alexandre Baldy approved construction. This came after they signed a service order.



Sacyr has undertaken the work on behalf of the state-owned company, Metropolitano de São Paulo.

The São Paulo metro system consists of five colour-coded lines, blue for line one, green for line two, red for line three, yellow for line four and lilac for line five.

Metropolitano de São Paulo operates lines one, two, three and five. A consortium led by ViaQuatro, a local operator, operates line four.

The consortium will construct a 7.8km-long double-track tunnel with a diameter of 11.69m. It will build this with an EPB tunnel boring machine.

1.8km-long tunnels will be constructed for parking trains, along with five 12-15m diameter ventilation shafts.

The work includes the Rapadura complex with train maintenance and a parking base. It also covers Vila Formosa station and the bus terminal.

Sacyr has built the Vila Prudente, Estación Vila Uniao, Vila Tolstoy, Camilo Haddad and São Lucas stations for the São Paulo metro.

