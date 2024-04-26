The Digirail project is targeted at upgrading Finland’s train control technology. Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility has joined Finland’s Digirail project to install European Train Control System Levels 2 (ETCS L2) and the Hybrid Train Detection (HTD) on nearly 200km of track.

Led by the country’s Ministry of Transport, Digirail aims to upgrade the network’s train control system. The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, and rail traffic management supplier Fintraffic are joint partners on the project.

“The ultimate goal is to revolutionize Finland’s transportation system with a radio-based ETCS implementation without visible signals, closely integrated with the Future Railway Mobile Communication System [FRMCS] network,” according to Finland’s government.

Siemens Mobility said the contract win was a “milestone” in its development of a news interlocking and radio block technology for its DS3 platform. “The new train control system aims to increase the network’s capacity, improve punctuality, minimize disruptions, and enhance the safety of operation,” it explained.

The radio-based ETCS Level 2 hardware will be installed on the Lielahti-Rauma to Pori line this year, with testing and certification planned by 2027.

Sanna Järvenpää, CEO of Fintraffic Railway said: “The contract with Siemens Mobility marks a significant step in technological change of Finnish railways. Fintraffic, along with all Digirailians and other partners, is eager to collaborate with the experts at Siemens Mobility to shape the future of railways.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“Fintraffic is driving transformation in the railway sector. Digirail Project represents a crucial investment for maintaining service level, increasing capacity, and improving punctuality and safety,” she added.

Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility said: “We are honoured to be chosen by Fintraffic Railway and the Digirail program as their prime partner for implementing the first ETCS line in Finland. With our DS3 technology, we will be implementing our best-in-technology solutions. Together, we are shaping the future of rail transportation.

“This upgrade promises increased capacity, improved punctuality, minimized disruptions, enhanced safety, and a greener, more efficient railway network. We are excited about this partnership and the enhanced rail connectivity it will bring to Finland.”

Siemens Mobility partnered with Finnish rolling stock owner company Pääkaupunkiseudun Junakalusto Oy to test ETCS 2 on Finnish rail and rolling stock. It fitted two multiple-unit trainsets with Trainguard OBU and Automated Train Operation [ATO] over ETCS, to the latest European standards.