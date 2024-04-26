Siemens Mobility has joined Finland’s Digirail project to install European Train Control System Levels 2 (ETCS L2) and the Hybrid Train Detection (HTD) on nearly 200km of track.
Led by the country’s Ministry of Transport, Digirail aims to upgrade the network’s train control system. The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, and rail traffic management supplier Fintraffic are joint partners on the project.
“The ultimate goal is to revolutionize Finland’s transportation system with a radio-based ETCS implementation without visible signals, closely integrated with the Future Railway Mobile Communication System [FRMCS] network,” according to Finland’s government.
Siemens Mobility said the contract win was a “milestone” in its development of a news interlocking and radio block technology for its DS3 platform. “The new train control system aims to increase the network’s capacity, improve punctuality, minimize disruptions, and enhance the safety of operation,” it explained.
The radio-based ETCS Level 2 hardware will be installed on the Lielahti-Rauma to Pori line this year, with testing and certification planned by 2027.
Sanna Järvenpää, CEO of Fintraffic Railway said: “The contract with Siemens Mobility marks a significant step in technological change of Finnish railways. Fintraffic, along with all Digirailians and other partners, is eager to collaborate with the experts at Siemens Mobility to shape the future of railways.
“Fintraffic is driving transformation in the railway sector. Digirail Project represents a crucial investment for maintaining service level, increasing capacity, and improving punctuality and safety,” she added.
Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility said: “We are honoured to be chosen by Fintraffic Railway and the Digirail program as their prime partner for implementing the first ETCS line in Finland. With our DS3 technology, we will be implementing our best-in-technology solutions. Together, we are shaping the future of rail transportation.
“This upgrade promises increased capacity, improved punctuality, minimized disruptions, enhanced safety, and a greener, more efficient railway network. We are excited about this partnership and the enhanced rail connectivity it will bring to Finland.”
Siemens Mobility partnered with Finnish rolling stock owner company Pääkaupunkiseudun Junakalusto Oy to test ETCS 2 on Finnish rail and rolling stock. It fitted two multiple-unit trainsets with Trainguard OBU and Automated Train Operation [ATO] over ETCS, to the latest European standards.