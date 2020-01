French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a €755m contract from Avanti West Coast to maintain and overhaul the 56 electric Pendolino trains on the West Coast Mainline.

The seven-year contract includes €150m for the upgrade and maintenance of the Alstom-built vehicles until 2026.

The Avanti West Coast franchise began operations on 8 December. First Trenitalia announced the name of the franchise in November last year.

The overhaul programme represents the largest train improvement programme undertaken in the UK.

Pendolino debuted on the rail line in 2003 on the route from London to Glasgow. Avanti West Coast leases the trains from Angel Trains.



Alstom will equip trains with improved seating, revamped toilets, better lighting, new interiors, at-seat chargers and Wi-Fi.

Avanti West Coast expects the new maintenance programmes to boost the performance of the trains.

The companies expect this deal to generate 100 job opportunities for highly skilled workers. Alstom will employ most of these workers at its transport and technology centre, located at Widnes. Existing engineering jobs will be secured at its Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester, Oxley and Wembley depots.

Avanti West Coast managing director Phil Whittingham said: “The Pendolino is an iconic passenger train and we’re delighted to be giving it a new lease of life. This deal will improve the experience of passengers and ensure the fleet can continue to serve communities up and down the west coast route in the years ahead.”

Last month, First Trenitalia awarded a £350m contract to Hitachi Rail for the supply and maintenance of 23 intercity trains for the new Avanti West Coast rail service.

Bombardier Transportation also signed a three-year agreement with FirstGroup and Trenitalia for the maintenance of the Avanti West Coast franchise last month.