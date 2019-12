Bombardier Transportation has signed a three-year agreement with FirstGroup and Trenitalia for the maintenance of the Avanti West Coast franchise.

Valued at £117m ($154m), the train services agreement is valid until 11 December 2022.

The Avanti West Coast franchise began operations on 8 December. First Trenitalia announced the name of the franchise last month.

Bombardier will be responsible for the maintenance of a fleet of 20 Bombardier class 221 diesel-electric multiple units (DEMU). These trains will operate on the Avanti West Coast mainline.

The company will carry out the maintenance work at the Bombardier Maintenance Depot, located at Central Rivers, the UK.



It will also deliver interior refurbishment to each of the five-car trainsets and upgrade their Wi-fi systems.

Bombardier was also responsible for the maintenance of the 125mph trains for the previous Virgin Trains franchise.

Bombardier Transportation UK president Matt Byrne said: “We are delighted that we have reached an agreement to maintain the Class 221 Super Voyager fleet for Avanti West Coast’s mainline services.

“This important contract win is a reflection of our excellent relationships with both FirstGroup and Trenitalia, our leading position in the UK services market, and to the hard work and commitment of our Central Rivers team who deliver one of the highest performing and most reliable Intercity fleet day in, day out.”

Last week, First Trenitalia awarded a £350m contract to Hitachi Rail for the supply and maintenance of 23 intercity trains for the new Avanti West Coast rail service. First Trenitalia expects the new trains to begin operating on the line from 2022.