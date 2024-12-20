Huawei Technologies (Huawei) has been recognized with two awards in the Innovation and Safety categories in the 2024 Railway Technology Excellence Awards in the Perimeter Detection subcategory for its commitment to advancing railway technology and enhancing safety standards.

The Railway Technology Excellence Awards honor the most significant achievements and innovations in the railway industry. Powered by GlobalData’s business intelligence, the Awards recognize the people and companies leading change and shaping the future of the industry.

Huawei won the Innovation award for its groundbreaking Smart Railway – Perimeter Detection Solution, which integrates advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and precision in railway operations. Additionally, Huawei received the Safety award for its comprehensive approach to safeguarding railway perimeters, significantly improving security standards and operational reliability.

Improving railway security: Huawei’s innovative perimeter detection solution

Huawei introduced its Smart Railway – Perimeter Detection Solution, which leverages cutting-edge technologies such as multi-dimensional sensing, multi-technology convergence, and artificial intelligence (AI), in February 2024. The solution is designed to precisely detect intrusions and generate real-time alarms, thereby increasing inspection efficiency by 50% in terms of accuracy and response time.

The innovative use of vibration-sensing optical fibers and intelligent cameras allows for the real-time detection of various intrusion scenarios, including fence breaches and theft. By integrating optical-sensing devices with intelligent dome cameras, Huawei’s solution accurately identifies and analyzes intrusion behaviors. This significantly reduces false alarms and ensures a prompt response to potential threats. This technological advancement not only enhances the security of railway operations but also optimizes resource allocation by minimizing unnecessary interventions.

Huawei’s commitment to innovation is further demonstrated through its strategic deployment of these solutions across diverse geographical regions, including Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. For instance, in Mozambique, the deployment of Huawei’s Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) has significantly improved dispatching efficiency and operational security. This showcases Huawei’s ability to tailor its technology to meet the specific needs of different railway environments, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry.

Moreover, Huawei’s focus on integrating AI with existing infrastructure allows for seamless upgrades and enhancements, ensuring that railway operators can adopt new technologies without extensive overhauls. This approach not only reduces costs but also accelerates the adoption of intelligent systems, facilitating a smoother transition towards smarter railway operations worldwide.

Enhancing railway safety: Huawei’s comprehensive approach to perimeter protection

The Smart Railway – Perimeter Detection Solution plays a crucial role in safeguarding railway perimeters, which are the first line of defense in isolating train operations from external threats. The solution addresses longstanding challenges such as high false alarm rates and system instability, which have historically plagued perimeter protection systems.

Huawei has integrated optical technologies with machine vision to create an end-to-end security system that delivers high stability and reliability even in adverse weather conditions. By centralizing data collection and management, the solution enhances the accuracy and efficiency of threat detection, reducing the need for extensive manpower and lowering operational costs.

The successful deployment of Huawei’s solution by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) exemplifies its impact on enhancing safety standards. PRASA’s adoption of Huawei’s technology has significantly reduced theft and intrusion incidents, ensuring the integrity of South Africa’s vital railway infrastructure. This not only benefits the local railway system but also contributes to the broader goal of establishing an integrated railway network across Africa, as envisioned by the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Huawei’s approach to safety is characterized by its use of deep learning and accurate algorithms, which enable the system to adapt to various environmental conditions and potential threats. The device-cloud synergy ensures that data is managed efficiently, allowing for real-time updates and continuous learning. This adaptability is crucial in maintaining high safety standards across different railway environments, from urban centers to remote areas.

Furthermore, Huawei’s emphasis on easy installation and simplified operations and maintenance (O&M) ensures that railway operators can implement these safety solutions with minimal disruption. The one-stop site solution integrates power transmission, power supply, and networks, streamlining the deployment process and reducing the complexity of managing multiple systems. This holistic approach to safety not only protects railway assets, but also enhances the overall reliability and efficiency of railway operations.

Huawei’s dual recognition in Innovation and Safety not only affirm Huawei’s leadership in the industry, but also underscore the broader impact of its solutions in enhancing transportation safety and operational excellence.

“Huawei has always been dedicated to finding the right technology for the right scenario and boosting productivity with technologies. Together with industry partners, we are building a more secure, convenient, intelligent, and eco-friendly transportation industry through technological innovation. To date, Huawei’s products and solutions have been deployed on more than 180,000 kilometers of railways around the world. Smart railway development is shifting its focus from conventional construction to smart operations alongside intelligent, automated, secure, and low-carbon development.” – Jacky Wang, Vice President of Smart Transportation BU, Huawei

