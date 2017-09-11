 Company Releases - Railway Technology
Join Our Newsletter - Get important industry news and analysis sent to your inbox – sign up to our e-Newsletter here
X

Sqills Now Powers Italian Bus Operator Itabus

Sqills, leading provider of inventory, reservation, and ticketing platform ‘S3 Passenger’, is proud to announce the Go-Live for the Italian bus company Itabus. Itabus began the S3 Passenger implementation project...

27 May 2021 Sqills

Breaking Down Risk Management Silos

While many planners and schedulers account for risk up front, they fail to perform iterative risk analysis during the execution phase of a project due to a belief that it’s...

23 Apr 2021 Ineight

Latest News

Receive our newsletter Sign up to our e-Newsletter here

Close