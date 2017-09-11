DAMM Appoints Joseph Mehawej as Business Development Manager MENA
We are pleased to announce that we have hired Joseph Mehawej as our new Business Development Manager for MENA. Over the past 17 years, Mehawej has gained valuable insights into...
Sqills, leading provider of inventory, reservation, and ticketing platform ‘S3 Passenger’, is proud to announce the Go-Live for the Italian bus company Itabus. Itabus began the S3 Passenger implementation project...
Bel Power Solutions has announced 0RQB-50Y Series, a rugged 50W quarter brick isolated DC-DC converter. The 0RQB-50Y Series provides 50W single output voltages of 5V, 12V, 15V, 24V and 48V...
SNCF Voyageurs, one of the world’s largest high-speed intercity rail operators, has selected S3 Passenger to replace SNCF’s current reservation system. S3 Passenger is the world’s leading inventory, sales and...
Sqills has been selected by Swedish rail operator SJ to deliver the leading S3 Passenger SaaS solution for inventory, reservation, and ticketing. This contract will offer a new range of...
Background Pyrotek has had proven success in providing noise control solutions to the transport industry, specifically the rail sector in Europe. Pyrotek has now secured multiple tram projects with EKOVA...
The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) financial instrument supports investments oriented towards European infrastructure-related networks, namely transportation, power supply-based and digital ones. It makes it possible to achieve the assumptions of...
ABSOPULSE Electronics RSI 1K-HSA-F31 series of railway quality DC-AC inverters use field-proven microprocessor controlled high-frequency PWM technology to generate up to 1,000VA output power with pure sign wave output voltage....
While many planners and schedulers account for risk up front, they fail to perform iterative risk analysis during the execution phase of a project due to a belief that it’s...
Based on the experience gained in operating the first 3DWheel systems in St Petersburg and Ankara, Riftek has developed and started production of the next generation 3DWheel.60 systems. The systems...