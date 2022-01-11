Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 11, 2022

Valley Metro starts deploying Siemens’ S700 LRVs for commercial service

The vehicles feature energy-efficient LED lighting, large interiors as well as onboard CCTV.

Valley Metro
The fleet comprise a new front-end bumper design for reducing the impact of accident and control damage to the LRV. Credit: Valley Metro.

Valley Metro in the US has introduced the first three Siemens Mobility’s S700 light rail vehicles (LRV) in Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa.

The new fleet is progressively being introduced into the system following the completion of the testing.

The new vehicles will be operating on the current 28-mile (45.06km) network that stretches between north-west Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa.

The LRVs feature energy-efficient LED lighting, large interiors, air conditioning systems, CCTV, and racks for bicycle transportation.

Siemens Mobility North America president Michael Cahill said: “This vehicle was designed with passengers top of mind.

“Together with Valley Metro, we’ve created an LRV that is both safe and convenient while providing the ultimate passenger experience to metro Phoenix riders.”

The vehicles comprise a new front-end bumper design for reducing the impact of accidents and minimising damage to the LRV.

They have also been equipped with a wheel flange lubrication solution for minimising wheel noise when travelling through track curves.

Valley Metro had ordered 11 S700 vehicles, of which seven vehicles have been delivered.

The production of Valley Metro’s most current 14 car order placed in 2020 will begin next year.

After delivery, Valley Metro will have a total of 25 Siemens Mobility vehicles.

In October last year, Valley Metro declared that the US Congress would review the $158m Capital Investment Grant (CIG) for its Northwest Light Rail Extension Phase II (NWE II).

