The new service centre will employ around 250 staff when it opens in 2026. Credit: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility is investing €150m ($161m) into its service depot in Dortmund-Eving, Germany as it expands the site to increase capacity in response to growing demand for rail services in the region.

The 70,000m2 site will be expanded to cover 157,550m2 over the next two years, with plans including a new service hall featuring storage, offices, and workshops to handle maintenance of trains up to 400m long.

CEO Michael Peter said: “By investing in additional depot capacity, we are responding to the growing demand for services. The depot expansion will not only enable us to serve more vehicle and train types and customers in the future but also create highly qualified jobs in the region and further strengthen our service network in Europe.”

As a result of the expansion, the digital depot, which opened in 2018, will be able to service and maintain trains outside of the local Rhein Ruhr Express fleet which it currently focuses on.

Siemens will also oversee a hiring increase at the depot, with the new service centre, which will begin construction this year, set to have around 250 employees when it opens in 2026.

With a focus on digitilisation, the Dortmund depot features a range of tech that allows all maintenance processes to be controlled digitally, including Siemens Railigent X system that automatically processes data from trains to predict faults and make preventive maintenance recommendations.

Siemens work on the depot marks another investment into its maintenance network in Germant, following similar investments such as the opening of a new battery-powered train depot in Offenburg in 2023.