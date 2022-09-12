Leading railway friction management companies

Managing friction at the wheel-rail interface is one of the top priorities for railway operators. Effective friction management can reduce noise and vibration, improve fuel efficiency, prolong rail asset life by reducing wear, improve safety and performance, and reduce operation and maintenance costs.

Rail operators seek targeted friction management solutions depending on factors such as curvature, superelevation, operating climate, temperature, speed, the number of axles, tonnage, and traction, among others. Railway friction needs to be monitored and controlled such that the required adhesion between the wheel and rail is also maintained to ensure safe traffic.

Types and uses of railway friction control products and solutions

Railway operators rely on different types of rail lubrication, friction modification and traction enhancement devices and materials to reduce squeal and flange noise, rail/wheel wear, corrugations and rolling contact fatigue (RCF) development, while reducing the derailment potential and improving the ride quality.

Materials and equipment used for railway friction management include, but are not limited to:

· Solid stick wheel tread friction modifiers

· Solid stick gauge face/flange lubricants

· Rail curve grease

· Top of rail (TOR) traction-enhancing material

· Water-based TOR friction management materials

· Grease pumps and hydraulic lubricators

· Electronic track lubricating devices, and

· Trackside and on-board friction management equipment and digital control systems

Trends in railway friction management

Rail operators are increasingly looking for friction management solutions that are efficient, cost-effective, easy to use, and environment-friendly.

Innovative materials such as composite hardly-fluid compound (CHFC) materials are more sustainable and can provide better rail friction noise prevention. Similarly, modern friction management systems and devices are more energy-efficient and feature smart digital technologies to monitor, control and manage friction in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

