US Congress to review grant for Valley Metro’s NWE II project

Valley Metro has announced that the $158m Capital Investment Grant (CIG) for its Northwest Light Rail Extension Phase II (NWE II) will be reviewed by the US Congress.

The grant will offer complete funding for the rail extension project.

The signing of the final grant is expected to take place next month.

The NWE II project will link Valley Metro’s light rail system from 19th and Dunlap avenues, stretching for 2.57km to the Metrocenter Mall area in Phoenix.

It will extend up to its destination through a bridge that will span over the Interstate 17 highway and stop at first elevated light rail station platform of the region.



This project encompasses three transit stations, a parking garage, a multi-modal transit centre, along with public art.

The entire cost of the project stands at $401m, which features $213m from local Transportation 2050 (T2050), $30m from regional transportation sales tax funds, and the $158m federal grant, which is currently underway.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said: “Projections tell us this new section of rail will serve 5,700 daily riders, and that the majority of riders will come from households without cars, opening up new options for good jobs and a good education.”

Valley Metro rail board chair and Mesa Council member Francisco Heredia said: “Moving a million more people across the Valley in the next three to five years is our regional transportation challenge.”

“The Northwest Extension Phase II will be instrumental in increasing access, connecting neighborhoods, reducing future congestion and, ultimately, providing high-quality, affordable public transportation to generations. Thank you to our partners at DOT and FTA for sharing our vision, now and into the future.”

Work on the Northwest Light Rail Extension Phase II is scheduled to be finished in 2024.