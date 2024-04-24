The S106 trains will increase capacity and improve journey times for Renfe’s high-speed services in the north of Spain. Credit: Talgo

Spanish rail operator Renfe has taken delivery of its first 10 S106 high-speed trains from manufacturer Talgo ahead of their entry into service on 21 May in northern Spain.

The state-owned operator said that it would be using the new rolling stock to finish the “absolute roll-out” of high-speed services in the Asturias region, which saw its first high-speed connection launched in November 2023.

Renfe said that the new faster and larger trains would allow it to bring quicker services to the cities of Oviedo and Gijón in Asturias and improve connections in neighbouring Galicia for the first time, connecting the cities of Vigo, Pontevedra, Vilagarcía, Santiago and A Coruña.

The faster services will also benefit the regions of Madrid and Castile and Leon, with the S106 trains set to pass through Zamora, Segovia, León, Palencia and Valladolid.

As a result of the introduction of the S106s, Renfe will also reallocate the trains currently used on services that will now be served by the new model to improve capacity on other lines around the country.

The older Alvia S-730, S-130, and S-121 high-speed trains will be used across nine autonomous communities in the country including Madrid, Andalusia, Catalonia and Valencia, with around 20,000 seats to be made available each week.

The introduction of the S106s mark the first new high-speed trains to enter Renfe’s fleet since 2011, when the S-114 model began serving the operator’s Avant mid-distance routes.

The first new ‘Avril’ trains were delivered by Spanish manufacturer Talgo earlier this month after conducting 300,000km of on-track testing, another 20 are also set to be delivered to Renfe.