Spanish rolling stock manufacturer Talgo has delivered the first of its new Avril “very high speed” trains to Spain’s national rail provider Renfe.
Talgo said the new trains have increased capacity with reduced weight, meaning it can reduce power used and improve efficiency, according to the manufacturer.
“Avril is Talgo’s most advanced train and will become a quality benchmark of the very high-speed rail segment,” the company said.
Delivery has begun after nearly 300,000km of on-track testing, 150,000km of which were completed in Q1 2024. Along with increased driver training, Talgo said this testing meant the new model will be able to run on all of Spain’s regional rail lines. The announcement specifically mentioned the ability to connect Galicia, Asturias, Catalonia and Valencia.
The trains also boast full “low-floor” carriages through the 200-metre train, which the firm said will improve accessibility for passengers without the need for ramps or additional assistance.
A key technological update is the train’s automatic gauge adjustment ability, which will allow the trains to operate “north of the Pyrenees” by switching from Iberian to International track requirements.
For units sold internationally, the trains are designed with blocks for internal commercial configuration, meaning they can be run on “almost the entire electrified rail network.”