If accepted the bid would be worth $675m, but it must pass regulatory hurdles first. Credit: joan_bautista/ Shutterstock

Spanish rolling stock manufacturer Talgo confirmed it has been approached with a bid from Hungarian holding company Ganz-Mavag Europe to acquire 100% of its shares.

According to Talgo CEO Gonzalo Urquijo Fernández de Araoz the company, and its parent firm Pegaso Transportation International, have “expressed… intention to accept the offer.”

But the Spanish government has stepped in with concerns over Ganz-Mavag Europe’s ownership and suspected links to Russia.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente said he intends to do “everything possible” to stop the acquisition over the concerns. The acquisition requires approval from the Madrid government due to its strategically important position to the Spanish state.

The issues stem from the owners of the Hungarian firm. Although 55% of Ganz-Mavag is owned by investor András Tombor’s Ganz-Mavag Holding, the remaining 45% is owned by Corvinus, a Hungarian state-owned investment vehicle. In Ganz-Mavag’s announcement of the bid it explained the parent company is “fully owned by the Hungarian State, whose ownership rights are exercised by the Ministry for National Economy of Hungary.”

Reports from Spanish media suggested the government is worried this link to Viktor Orbán’s government in Budapest could hint at backing from Russian sources, in violation of European sanctions on Moscow.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The state-owned wealth fund Corvinus was invested in Russia’s International Investment Bank until 2023, when Orbán and Hungary bowed to EU pressure to divest from Russian interests.

Spanish legal documents also link the Hungarian company to MOL, Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company by way of at least two parent/holding companies via Solva Industrial.

“The Hungarian State does not have any participation, directly or indirectly, in GanzMavag Holding Kft or in Solva II Magántőkealap,” the financial submission by Ganz-Mavag Europe stated.

The offer

The offer from Ganz-Mavag is for 100% of 123,860,214 existing Talgo shares at €5 ($5.45) per share.

The offer is for a cash deal worth a total of €619,301,070 ($675,565,674.99).

Ganz-Mavag said this price represents a 14.42% premium on Talgo shares at the close of markets on 7 February 2024 – the date Spanish trading authorities suspended Talgo share trading, due to a press report on the preparation of a take-over bid.

In response, Talgo’s board filed its official, but initial, response: “The Board of Directors of the Company has unanimously confirmed that the Offer is friendly and that the consideration offered is attractive for the Company’s shareholders, expressing a preliminary favourable view on such price offered”.

The 7 March statement added that its parent firm was also considering accepting the bid.

“The proprietary directors representing Pegaso Transportation International S.C.A. have expressed to the Board of Directors Pegaso Transportation International S.C.A.’s intention to accept the Offer with its entire shareholding in the Company,” it stated.

FDI checks

The financial agreement, if it is passed by the Talgo board, is not the final hurdle for the Hungarian firm.

As a wholly foreign entity, Ganz-Mavag must be granted foreign direct investment approval by the highest echelons of the Spanish government.

“The Offer is subject to the prior authorisation of the Council of Ministers of the Spanish Government,” the firm acknowledged in its bid to market authorities.

Documents must be submitted to the Directorate-General for International Trade and Investment of the Spanish Ministry of Economy, which then convenes the Foreign Investment Council and reports to the Council of Ministers.