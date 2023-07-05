Spanish state railway operator Renfe has confirmed that it will make use of the option to extend the number of medium-distance electric units provided by Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) in its contract agreed in 2022.

The original €300m contract, awarded to Spanish rolling stock manufacturer CAF in October last year, established the initial supply of 28 electric trains to run medium-distance services.

The agreement also includes the supply of their relevant depot parts and train maintenance services for 15 years.

The terms of the original contract included options to extend, including the production of up to 32 additional trains, and it is part of this option that Renfe has now triggered.

The order has been amended to include 32 electric trains, 24 will be three-car models and the remaining eight trains will consist of four cars.

CAF said the option, which brings the number of trains being manufactured for Renfe to a total of 60, is worth approximately €190m, bringing the total order to €490m.

The trains will have similar specifications to those previously ordered, currently under construction, with an operating speed of 200km/h.

One of the notable features of the trains is their capacity to run short distances autonomously on sections of the network where there is no overhead catenary, or in the event of a power cut, thanks to the batteries the units are equipped with.

Renfe and CAF have a long history of working together. The most recent example is the €200m order from Renfe for the supply of 29 commuter trains.

In total, over the last three years, CAF has been contracted by Renfe for projects worth more than €1bn.