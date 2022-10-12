CAF wins €300m contract for electric battery-equipped trains in Spain

CAF will also deliver comprehensive maintenance services for 17 units for 15 years. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received a contract worth around €300m from Spanish state-owned rail operator Renfe for the delivery of 28 electric battery-equipped trains.

These trains will be used for the medium-distance services of the operator.

CAF will also deliver corresponding spare parts and comprehensive maintenance services for 17 of these units for 15 years.

The contract has possible options for future extension, which includes the production of up to a further 42 trains.

It is part of Renfe’s investment plan that involves upgrading a major portion of its train fleet.

With a top speed of 200 km/h, the new trains can run short distances autonomously.

CAF stated that “the incorporation of battery technology on a number of its latest projects is a testament to its commitment to developing zero-emission solutions to address passenger rail transport decarbonisation.”

In mid-2020, CAF secured a contract from Renfe for the delivery of 37 narrow gauge trains.

CAF will also work with Renfe to upgrade its rolling stock besides developing trains with on-board technology, and on-board passenger accessibility.

These trains can be used by people with reduced mobility, as well as persons with visual or hearing impairments.

This year in July, CAF obtained two contracts valued at over €100m for the improvement of public transport in Athens, Greece, and the Spanish city of Seville.