CAF wins €100m contracts in various European cities

CAF has been selected by Seville's city council for the delivery of two new tram units. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received two contracts worth more than €100m to enhance public transport in Athens, Greece and the Spanish city of Seville.

Stasy, an operator responsible for managing transport in Athens, has awarded a €70m contract to CAF for the renovation of 14 metro units.

These metro trains presently operate on line one of the city’s metro system.

Called as Green Line, the Athens metro Line 1 is said to be the city’s oldest metro line that links Piraeus with the neighbouring town of Kifisiá, to the north of the capital city.

The unit overhaul work is anticipated to be completed in 34 months.

Under the contract, the company will replace the traction equipment with CAF Power & Automation equipment and install new modern motors for enhanced consumption efficiency.

It will also update several systems linked to braking equipment, vehicle access door control, and passenger information systems.

The contract also covers the improvement of train access and revamp of the interior of the units, as well as adding areas for people with reduced mobility.

CAF has been selected by the city council of Seville for the delivery of two new tram units for the city and maintenance for 30 years.

The contract also has an option to increase the number of units to be delivered.

Operator company TUSSAM will receive low floor and five-module trams from CAF. They will be fitted with an onboard energy storage system to help operate along sections with no power lines between stops.

Ordered to add to the network’s current fleet of four units, the new units are expected to be delivered by the end of next year.

Earlier this month, CAF obtained a contract valued at around €300m for the supply of 25 CAF Civity Nordic platform units in Sweden.