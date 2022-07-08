View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 8, 2022

CAF secures €300m contract for Civity Nordic trains in Sweden

Scope of the contract includes the supply of 25 CAF Civity Nordic platform units.

CAF
Civity Nordic platform units were designed for regional and inter-regional service. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has won a contract worth around €300m from Swedish state-owned operator SJ AB.

Scope of the contract includes the delivery of 25 CAF Civity Nordic platform units.

The contract has also an option to extend the supply to a total of 60 units. The first trains are expected to be commissioned for revenue service in 2026.

Designed for regional and inter-regional service, these platform units can withstand Sweden’s extreme weather settings, with temperatures falling below -40ºC.

Suitable for all types of passengers, the five-car trains will operate at speeds of 200 km/h.

With 5,400 employees, SJ Group manages the majority of the rail network in Sweden. Its railway links Stockholm with Copenhagen and Oslo.

With the service life of some of its units due to end soon, SJ is executing a plan to modernise its fleet. It is also looking to expand the capacity of its trains to meet the increased demand.

In 2019, CAF acquired the Swedish company EuroMain, which carries out work in the train maintenance sector.

EuroMaint has two service contracts with SJ AB.

The contracts include 12-year maintenance of the train fleet operating on the Krösatågen and Kustpilen lines and upgrading 57 cars in the Swedish operator’s overnight passenger car fleet. 

In 2021, CAF also received a contract in Sweden to build 20 Electric Multipe Units (EMUs) and eight Biodiesel-Electric Bimodal Units (BMUs) for AB Transitio.

Last month, CAF received a contract valued at over €250m from Etihad Rail to supply push-pull passenger trains.

Related Companies
HUBER+SUHNER

Railway Antennas and Cable Systems

Visit Profile
Hydraulico

Hydraulic Presses and Rail Forging Lines

Visit Profile
DUREL

Polymer Springs, Buffer Springs and Draw-Gear Springs

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology