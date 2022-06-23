CAF wins €250m contract for passenger trains in UAE

CAF will supply push-pull passenger trains to Etihad Rail. Credit: Bohdan Chreptak from Pixabay.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has secured a contract worth more than €250m from UAE’s state-owned company Etihad Rail.

Scope of the contract includes the delivery of push-pull passenger trains.

CAF stated that “the contract, along with other recent successes, achieved by the firm as a supplier of better transport solutions stands it in good stead to take part in the numerous plans already underway to build the infrastructure network that will connect the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council over the next few years, thereby further consolidating their common goals for economic and social development.”

Etihad Rail is engaged in the construction of the railway network in the country besides managing and operating the network.

Related

This year in March, CAF won a $260m service contract from state-owned Saudi Arabia Railway (SAR).

Under the agreement, the company will maintain the operator’s train fleet, which also covers technical support as well as other associated services.

Earlier this month, CAF began static tests on a hydrogen-powered demonstrator train at its plant in Zaragoza, Spain.

This train is being developed for the FCH2Rail (Fuel Cell Hybrid Power Pack for Rail Applications) project, which is being executed by a consortium of firms, comprising DLR, Toyota, Renfe, Adif, CNH2, IP, CAF, and FAIVELEY StemmannTechnik.

Meanwhile, last month, CAF was selected by Stadtwerke Bonn Verkehrs SWBV) and Elektrische Bahnen der Stadt Bonn to supply light rail vehicles in Germany.