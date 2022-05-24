CAF wins contract for new light rail vehicles in Germany

The contract also includes the supply of spare parts for the new fleet. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has secured a contract from Stadtwerke Bonn Verkehrs SWBV) and Elektrische Bahnen der Stadt Bonn to deliver new light rail vehicles (LRVs) in Germany.

Under the contract, CAF will deliver 22 LRVs that will operate in the city of Bonn and its outskirts.

The contract also includes the supply of spare parts for this fleet.

Furthermore, the agreement explores the possibility of raising the unit count by an additional ten.

With a length of 28m, the high-floor bi-directional units will resemble the design and dimensions of the units known as “Stadtbahnwagen B.”

Last year in June, CAF also received a contract for the supply of 51 LRVs to operator Ruhrbahn to operate in the nearby city of Essen.

CAF further noted that “both contracts are for the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, with a population of close on 18 million, the most populous state in the country, accounting for approximately 22% of the gross domestic product of Germany.”

Besides, CAF secured a contract from EMT (Municipal Transport Company of Madrid) in Spain for the delivery of 60 Urbino12 electric buses.

Both contracts are valued at around €110m for the company.

Earlier this month, CAF received a contract from Spain’s Metro de Granada to supply eight new units for the single light rail line in the city of Granada.