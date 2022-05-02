CAF wins contract for new trains in Spain

The new trains can carry 221 passengers. Credit: CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has secured a contract from Spain-based Metro de Granada (Granada Metro) to deliver new trains.

Under the contract, CAF will provide eight new units for the single light rail line in the city of Granada.

The new units will be added to the already supplied 15 trains, which are currently under operation in Granada.

With a maximum operating speed of 70 km/h, the new units can have the ability to carry 221 passengers.

Plans are on to deliver the new units within 22 months.

CAF stated that the fleet extension aims to boost transport capacity by increasing the number of seats and stations’ train frequency.

“It will also make it possible to run double-train consists during peak demand times and for special, high-intensity services, stated the company.

Additionally, the extension of rolling stock will enable CAF to cover planned future expansions of the Granada Metro network.

The light rail line, which crosses Granada, passes through the towns of Albolote, Maracena, and Armilla.

Launched in 2017, the line covers 26 stations, of which three stations in central Granada are underground.

Last month, CAF won a contract from Germany-based Rhein-Ruhr and Westfalen-Lippe transport authorities for the supply of battery-electric trains.

As part of the contract, the company will deliver and maintain a fleet of 63 Civity battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs), with 15 of them having a length of 45m and 48 being 55m long.