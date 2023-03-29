The new trains can accommodate up to 500 passengers. Credit: Alari Tammsalu from Pixabay.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received a €200m order from Spain’s national passenger railway company Renfe for the delivery of 29 commuter trains.

The contract will also cover the supply of the relevant depot parts. It also has an option for the manufacturing of an additional nine complete trains and additional cars that can be used to expand the units in the base contract.

This investment is part of Renfe’s strategy to upgrade a significant portion of its train fleet.

The new trains can accommodate up to 500 passengers and feature a four-car basic configuration.

The company stated that the trains will also have modern technologies, as well as onboard passenger accessibility and comfort features for the visually or hearing impaired.

CAF stated that it is the company’s third contract with the rail operator as part of the modernisation plan and raised its turnover with Renfe above €750m.

In a statement, CAF said: “This is an important awarding for CAF this year, since 2022 when the company secured an unprecedented amount of contracts worth in excess of €6bn, which resulted in a year-end order backlog of over €13bn, the highest figure ever achieved in CAF’s long history.”

“Accordingly, the group is commencing this newly launched strategic period with an optimistic outlook; a period that includes a series of ambitious goals in terms of both growth and profitability for 2026.”

This month, CAF also obtained two orders, together worth more than €100m, to supply Urbos platform trams in Hungary and Spain.