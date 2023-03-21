CAF will also supply six trams to operate on the Alcalá de Guadaíra in Seville, Spain. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) Group has received two new orders, together worth more than €100m, for the delivery of Urbos platform trams in Hungary and Spain.

Under the first contract, CAF will deliver 31 tram units to operator BKK (Budapesti Közlekedési Központ) in Budapest, Hungary.

In 2014, CAF received its first contract from BKK. It involved the supply of 37 units and includes an extension option for more units.

BKK already obtained a further 36 units, which are currently under revenue service. Under the contract secured at the end of last year, the company will also receive another 20 units.

The company has now placed an order for an additional 31 trams, of which 26 will feature five modules and the remaining five to comprise nine modules.

This contract will also cover the delivery of additional equipment and services.

Awarded by the Andalusian Regional Department of Public Works, the second contract involves the delivery of six trams to operate on the Alcalá de Guadaíra in Seville, Spain.

The contract will also cover two years of maintenance work on the units besides supplying spare parts for the units.

The sixth unit will be used at the depot to offer a service in synchronisation with Seville Metro’s Line 1. It will connect to the Pablo de Olavide stop next to the University.

Designed to offer access for people with reduced mobility, wheelchairs and pushchairs, the low-floor vehicles will run at a service speed of 50km/h.

With a capacity to accommodate up to 326 passengers, the five-module trams have a total length of 34m.

The nine-module units can carry up to 562 passengers and feature a total length of 56m.