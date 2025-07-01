The Omneo trains are included in a larger order of 558 trainsets for ten regions in France. Credit: Alstom.

The Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur Region, in partnership with Transdev, has inaugurated the new ZOU! train service, connecting Marseille, Toulon, and Nice in southern France.

The launch event was attended by key figures including Renaud Muselier, president of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur Region, and Thierry Mallet, chairman and CEO of Transdev, along with local officials.

The ZOU! service features a fleet of advanced Omneo trains, marking a milestone as France’s first competitive rail service.

Supported by the Sud Region, the initiative doubles the frequency of coastal train services, offering hourly trains on weekdays and increased weekend trips.

The route serves nine stations, including Marseille Saint-Charles and Nice-Ville, with a total journey time of two hours and 40 minutes.

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region president and Régions de France deputy president Renaud Muselier said: “We are the first region in France to have opened up our regional trains to competition.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“This project embodies our desire to offer a more ambitious public service, with double the number of trains on this route and unchanged fares, which will be reduced by 20% from 1 July 2025.”

The 16-train fleet, manufactured by Alstom, is eco-friendly, operating entirely on green electricity and featuring a capacity of up to 730 passengers in a double setup.

A new 2,000m² maintenance facility in Nice, funded by a €40m investment from the Sud Region, ensures high-quality upkeep and a service regularity of 97.5%, according to the company.

The Omneo trains are part of a larger order of 558 trainsets across ten French regions, contributing to local employment by creating over 180 direct jobs in the area.

Last month, Alstom received a €1.7bn ($1.9bn) order from SNCF Voyageurs for 96 additional RER NG trainsets for the RER D line.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up