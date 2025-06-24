Alstom’s RER NG has been running on the RER D line since December 2024. Credit: ©Alstom – Marc Josse.

Alstom has secured an order valued at approximately €1.7bn ($1.9bn) from SNCF Voyageurs to provide an additional 96 RER NG trainsets for the RER D line.

The New Generation RER, known as RER NG, is a double-decker train designed to enhance passenger comfort and punctuality on the RER D and E lines.

Fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the order was formalised following the approval of the financing agreement by the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 10 April 2025.

The order is part of a framework agreement established in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom. To date, 166 RER NG trainsets have been ordered under this agreement.

With the latest procurement, the total number of RER NG trainsets reaches 262, comprising 130 trainsets for the RER E line and 132 for the RER D line.

Alstom France president Frédéric Wiscart said: “Alstom is delighted with this announcement, which confirms the confidence of Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Voyageurs in this new and innovative rolling stock, designed and assembled at our Valenciennes and Crespin sites, in the North of France.”

Operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, the RER NG features an innovative boa architecture, combining single- and double-deck cars with wide doors to facilitate easy passenger movement and efficient boarding.

The RER NG is 130m long for a seven-car trainset and can operate at a maximum speed of 140km/h.

The trains feature 606 seats and are equipped with features aimed at maximising passenger comfort, including air conditioning, adaptive LED lighting, USB sockets, and information screens.

The train’s design also prioritises accessibility, with level platforms in the single-deck end cars providing direct access for wheelchair users.

Additionally, the modern traction components of the RER NG contribute to improved acceleration and deceleration, which is crucial for the heavily utilised commuter lines it serves.

Recently, Alstom partnered with Outokumpu to source stainless steel with up to 93% reduced carbon footprint for metro car production.

This partnership aligns with Alstom’s eco-design strategy, which targets a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from purchased goods and services by 2030.

