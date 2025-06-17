The partnership will support Alstom’s commitment to sustainability by allowing the integration of a higher steel scrap content rate in its products. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has announced a partnership with Outokumpu, a sustainable stainless steel producer, to supply stainless steel with up to 93% reduced carbon footprint for the production of metro cars.

This collaboration is in line with Alstom’s eco-design principles aimed at reducing carbon emissions from purchased goods and services by 30% by 2030.

The first delivery of Outokumpu Circle Green stainless steel is expected in 2026 and will be used in the latest generation of Alstom Metropolis metro trains.

Outokumpu Business Line Advanced Materials president Rolf Schencking said: “Stainless steel is the most versatile industrial material, heavily needed for transportation solutions to reduce emissions and playing a vital part also for innovation and technological progress.

“Europe needs frontrunner companies throughout the value chain to drive the green transition forward. We are excited to take the next step with Alstom to support our customers’ decarbonisation journey. The Circle Green contract with Alstom is volume-wise the biggest for us in the mobility sector and is due to be used in a first metro train project in Europe.”

This initiative is a response to the increasing demand for mobility solutions that also address the need for a low carbon footprint amidst growing urbanisation.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The partnership will support Alstom’s commitment to sustainability by allowing the integration of a higher steel scrap content rate in its products.

Alstom sustainability and CSR vice president Véronique Andriès said: “Outokumpu’s Circle Green stainless steel will be used for the outer layer of Alstom Metropolis metro cars.

“Our partnership is fully in line with the eco-design process we have applied for years for the design of our products and services. Using stainless steel with lower carbon emissions compared to standard steel will contribute in our efforts to significantly reduce our CO₂ emissions.”

Recently, Alstom secured a maintenance and upgrade contract for the Seville Metro’s signalling system in Spain.

This contract includes the maintenance of trackside and onboard equipment, aiming to improve the line’s availability and safety.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up