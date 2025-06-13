Alstom and Metro de Sevilla have signed a contract for the maintenance and upgrade of the railway signalling systems. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has secured a contract from Metro de Sevilla for the maintenance and upgrade of the Seville Metro’s signalling system in Spain.

The contract encompasses the upkeep of both trackside and onboard equipment, with a focus on enhancing the line’s availability and safety for the foreseeable future.

Alstom will be responsible for upgrading signals, track circuits, point machines and technical rooms in addition to renewal of interlockings, hardware upgrades, and the provision of tools for fixed trackside balises.

Alstom D&IS Spain and Portugal managing director Luciano Barbieri said: “We have partnered with Metro de Sevilla since its inauguration in 2009, and our aim is to continue delivering the best service to the citizens and visitors of Seville.

“Thanks to our unique experience in the sector, we will be able to enhance our technical support, introduce technological improvements, enhancing maintainability, and supporting effective management of safety systems throughout their lifecycle.”

Alstom will also supply necessary spare parts and repair stock throughout the contract’s duration.

The onboard equipment and Driver-Machine Interface will also undergo a renewal, coupled with periodic training for Metro de Sevilla staff to ensure proficient operation and maintenance.

Metro de Sevilla managing director Jorge Maroto said: “Thanks to the agreement reached with Alstom Spain, we will make the necessary investments in our railway signalling systems to ensure that, over the coming years, their performance remains as satisfactory as it has been to date, reflecting our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality and safety in our operations.”

In addition to the Seville Metro project, Alstom has been awarded a €135m ($182.5m) contract by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) earlier this month.

The contract entails the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of 96 Metropolis driverless metro cars for Chennai Metro’s Phase II in Tamil Nadu, India.

