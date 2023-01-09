The Mexico City subway system has 141 miles of track and 195 stations. Credit: Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

A train collision on Mexico City’s metro line has resulted in the death of at least one person and wounded around 57 people, reported Reuters citing local authorities.

As per the authorities, the accident took place on metro line three between the Potrero and La Raza stations.

To rescue trapped and injured passengers, the police and rescue services have been actively working on the accident site, stated the city’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

According to the mayor, 26 injured people have been discharged from the hospital.

Serving an average of 4.6 million passengers every day, the Mexico City subway system includes 141 miles of track and 195 stations.

In May 2021, at least 23 people died and dozens were injured in the metro overpass collapse incident near the Olivos station on Mexico City metro’s Line 12.

The Metro 12 line that spans over the crashed overpass was built in October 2012.

Deficient welding of metal studs is one of the several causes of the accident found in the related probe.

Other factors include missing metal studs in some sections of the structure, various kinds of concrete used for the slab and unfinished or poorly welded joints.

In March 2020, at least one person was killed and over 40 were injured in Mexico City’s underground metro crash.

The incident took place at the Tacubaya metro station in the west of the city.