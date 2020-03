At least one person was killed and more than 40 injured after two underground metro trains collided in Mexico City.

The accident took place at approximately 11:30pm local time (5:30am GMT) at Tacubaya metro station in the west of the city, the BBC reported.

Television footage showed the force of the crash left one of the trains lying on top of the other at the station.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum was quoted by the BBC as saying that 25 people were taken to hospital but none of them had serious injuries.

The Mexico City Metro serves nearly 1.6 billion passengers annually. It has 12 lines and 195 stations.



The Mexico City fire brigade rushed to the spot, along with the Red Cross and Civil Protection Service.