Metro overpass collapses in Mexico City, killing at least 23 people

A metro overpass carrying a subway train near the Olivos station on Mexico City metro’s Line 12 has collapsed onto a road.

According to local government officials, at least 23 people have been killed and dozens injured in the accident that took place at around 22:00 local time on 3 May, reported BBC.

As part of the rescue operation, a crane was called to stabilise the train carriages that have crashed to the ground.

Later, the rescue operation was temporarily called off due to concerns over the train’s stability, which was still hanging over the road.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum informed that the reason for the accident was still being investigated.



However, it appeared that a compound structure on the overpass had given way, leading to the crash.

The local media told BBC that the residents had informed about the cracks in the structure following an earthquake in 2017.

Mexico’s El Universal newspaper stated that the transport authorities carried out the required repairs following the reports.

El Universal cited a survivor of the accident as saying: “We only heard a loud thunder, and everything fell apart. There were many people standing and sitting in the carriage, and when the carriage fell, we went flying and hit our heads on its roof.”

Metro 12 line that spans over the crashed overpass was constructed in October 2012.

Mexico City’s metro system handles nearly 1.6 billion passengers annually.

Last year, one person was killed and more than 40 people sustained injuries after two metro trains collided in the city.

In 1975, the crash of two underground trains led to around 31 fatalities.