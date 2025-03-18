The HMAX platform uses NVIDIA AI to analyse real-time train and infrastructure data for anomaly detection and fault prevention. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has unveiled its Hyper Mobility Asset EXpert (HMAX) platform at the NVIDIA GTC 2025 event, an annual forum focused on digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

The HMAX digital asset management platform, developed in collaboration with Hitachi Digital and NVIDIA, is expected to help advance predictive maintenance and optimise rail systems.

The platform is designed to collect real-time diagnostic data from trains and railway infrastructure, utilising NVIDIA’s AI algorithms for immediate anomaly detection and fault prevention.

This technology aims to reduce downtime, enhance safety, and improve the reliability of rail networks, thereby benefiting passengers and operators.

The platform’s intelligent automation capabilities are expected to optimise maintenance operations, leading to reduced operating costs.

HMAX employs machine learning and edge computing to filter and transmit “essential” information to operational centres, paving the way for self-diagnosing “robot trains” that suggest maintenance actions without manual inspections.

The recent acquisition of Omnicom by Hitachi Rail, a company that offers digital rail monitoring technologies, strengthens HMAX’s capabilities, according to the company.

The integration of Omnicom’s advanced infrastructure detection and monitoring systems with HMAX is expected to further enhance the platform’s performance.

