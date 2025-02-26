Hitachi Rail will overhaul the Cascais Line’s telematics systems. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has secured two contracts from state-owned company Infraestruturas de Portugal to modernise the telecommunications and passenger information systems on the Cascais Line, a vital commuter route in Lisbon, Portugal.

In partnership with Portuguese companies SISINT and Conecticabo, Hitachi Rail will implement a fully automated Passenger Information System across all stations on the Cascais Line to enhance the service’s quality, safety, and functionality.

The modernisation efforts will provide real-time updates on train operations, enhancing the passenger experience with seamless and transparent communication.

The new systems will support multimedia formats, preparing the Cascais Line for future passenger communication innovations.

Hitachi Rail ICS Business Line vice-president Joaquim Santos said: “Hitachi Rail’s involvement in modernising the telecommunications and passenger information systems on the Cascais Line demonstrates our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and the passenger experience.”

Additionally, Hitachi Rail is overhauling the Cascais Line’s telematics systems, under a project that commenced in the fourth quarter of 2024.

This project includes updating the data network, time information, energy management, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems.

Hitachi Rail’s involvement in Portugal’s rail sector dates back to the early 1990s.

The company was instrumental in introducing ETCS Level 2 signalling in Portugal, initially on international corridors and later extending it to the Cascais Line.

Collaborating with Infraestruturas de Portugal, the company has delivered advanced signalling and telecommunications systems, passenger information solutions, and critical infrastructure such as the Lisbon Operational Control Centre, which oversees 70% of the country’s rail traffic.

Previously, Hitachi Rail was selected to deploy advanced telecommunications solutions for the Sines, Évora, and Beira Alta Lines.

Recently, Connected Places Catapult (CPC) and Hitachi Rail advanced their AI-powered rail maintenance technology to the commercial stage.

Demonstrated at Innotrans in Berlin, the digital overhead line monitoring system aims to enhance train punctuality and engineer safety.